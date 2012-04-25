FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC's Schapiro says agency still probing Lehman Brothers
April 25, 2012

SEC's Schapiro says agency still probing Lehman Brothers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told lawmakers on Wednesday that her agency is still investigating the issues surrounding Lehman Brothers questionable accounting practices leading up to its collapse into bankruptcy during the financial crisis.

Schapiro told lawmakers it would be “inappropriate” to comment on a matter that “remains under investigation,” but assured lawmakers that the SEC has conducted interviews with management at the highest levels and has reviewed millions of pages of documents. “It is still under review,” she said.

Schapiro’s comments come after “60 Minutes” aired a special that revisited the findings by Lehman’s bankruptcy trustee. The trustee found that Lehman Brothers’ accounting methods were designed to mislead investors about the size of its balance sheet.

