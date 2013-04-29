FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Level Global to pay $21.5 mln to settle SEC insider-trading case
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 4 years

Level Global to pay $21.5 mln to settle SEC insider-trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The now-defunct Connecticut-based hedge fund Level Global Investors LP has agreed to pay more than $21.5 million to settle civil insider-trading charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The firm is settling the charges without admitting or denying them.

The SEC previously filed insider-trading charges against Level Global’s co-founder Anthony Chiasson, former analyst Spyridon “Sam” Adondakis and six other defendants in January 2012.

Last year, a federal jury in Manhattan found Chiasson guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud. The SEC’s civil case against Chiasson is ongoing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.