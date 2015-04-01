Jury finds investment manager liable in case linked to Ponzi scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Florida jury handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a major victory on Wednesday, after it found an investment manager tied to the Rothstein Ponzi scheme liable for fraud.

The verdict comes nearly three years after the SEC charged George Levin with defrauding investors through a feeder fund that funneled money to attorney and convicted Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein.

Rothstein is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence for masterminding a massive investment fraud that bilked people out of more than $1 billion through the sale of fake discounted settlements.

The scheme is considered among one of the larger Ponzi schemes in the United States, though its size still does not compare to the likes of Bernard Madoff or Allen Stanford.

“We will continue to hold accountable those who raise monies from investors through fraudulent means,” SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney said in a statement.

The SEC had said that Levin and another defendant, Frank Preve, sold promissory notes and created a feeder fund that invested in Rothstein’s scheme. The offering documents provided to investors contained “material misrepresentations and omissions,” the SEC claimed.

The jury found Levin was liable on all five counts of fraud, including charges he intentionally committed fraud.

Daniel Rashbaum, an attorney for Levin, said Wednesday in an interview that his client was very disappointed by the verdict.

“Mr. Levin was the main victim of Scott Rothstein’s Ponzi scheme,” Rashbaum said. “All investors other than Mr. Levin are going to be fully repaid, and Mr. Levin intends to seek all avenues of relief.”

Preve, the other defendant in the SEC’s civil case, was charged criminally and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. He will begin serving his 42-month prison sentence in June.