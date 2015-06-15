FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges Live Nation unit's ex-president with fraud
June 15, 2015

SEC charges Live Nation unit's ex-president with fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The former president of a financial services firm owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc, which serves current and former professional athletes, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of stealing $670,000 from his clients.

Brian Ourand, the former president of SFX Financial Advisory Management Enterprises, was accused of fraud by having misused his control over client accounts over a five-year period.

SFX and Chief Compliance Officer Eugene Mason agreed to pay a respective $150,000 and $25,000 to settle related charges, including that the firm failed to properly supervise Ourand.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

