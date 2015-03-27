FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie unit to pay $15 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Macquarie unit to pay $15 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - A unit of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd will pay $15 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it underwrote a stock offering for China-based Puda Coal Inc despite having a report that showed the offering materials contained false information.

The settlement with Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc also calls for that New York-based brokerage to cover the costs of setting up a fair fund to compensate Puda investors who lost money.

Two former Macquarie Capital employees, managing director Aaron Black and investment banker William Fang, were separately charged with failing to exercise appropriate care. They agreed to pay a respective $212,711 and $35,000 to settle, and to bans within the securities industry.

None of the defendants admitted or denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.