Macquarie unit to pay $15 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges

March 27 (Reuters) - A unit of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd will pay $15 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it underwrote a stock offering for China-based Puda Coal Inc despite having a report that showed the offering materials contained false information.

The settlement with Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc also calls for that New York-based brokerage to cover the costs of setting up a fair fund to compensate Puda investors who lost money.

Two former Macquarie Capital employees, managing director Aaron Black and investment banker William Fang, were separately charged with failing to exercise appropriate care. They agreed to pay a respective $212,711 and $35,000 to settle, and to bans within the securities industry.

None of the defendants admitted or denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)