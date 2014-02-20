FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. SEC names Luparello as trading and markets director
February 20, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. SEC names Luparello as trading and markets director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in second paragraph to John Ramsay, not Ramsey)

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named Stephen Luparello on Thursday as director of its trading and markets division.

The SEC also announced that the acting director of the division, John Ramsay, would leave the agency next month.

Luparello, who is at the law firm WilmerHale, is joining the SEC unit that regulates broker-dealers, credit-rating agencies and other major participants in the securities market.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney

