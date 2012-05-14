SEC halts trading in 379 companies to curb scams

May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended trading in securities of 379 companies that swindlers could use to scam investors in a crackdown on so-called “microcap shell companies,” the agency said on Monday.

It was the largest number of companies the SEC suspended in a single day, the regulator said. The largest previous suspension involved 39 microcap companies in 2005.

The seven-year gap does not mean that the SEC has been ignoring potential problems, according to Thomas Sporkin, director of the SEC’s office of market intelligence.

“This is one of those instances where from time to time, you have to clean up the market place. These companies get out there, they morph into various businesses and they become ripe for the picking from fraud artists,” he said during an interview.

The SEC is trying to curb fraud involving stocks of typically small, inactive companies that do not fulfill their regulatory obligations. Among those included in Monday’s SEC order were Smith Corona Corp, the former typewriter manufacturer that now makes ribbons and labels, and Room Plus Inc, a furniture manufacturer and retailer.

A Smith Corona spokesman did not immediately return a call requesting comment and there was neither a telephone listed nor a website for Room Plus.

In an initiative called “Operation Shell-Expel” the SEC teamed up with a unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sporkin declined to comment on whether federal authorities would file criminal charges against any of the companies. He called Monday’s sanctions “a regulatory action.”

In this election year’s effort to contain microcap fraud, the SEC identified inactive shell companies in 32 states and six foreign countries that it said could become targets for scam artists.

“Empty shell companies are to stock manipulators and pump-and-dump schemers what guns are to bank robbers--the tools by which they ply their illegal trade,” said Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement for the SEC, in a prepared statement.

Here’s how one typical scheme can work: A con artist will buy the shell company for as much as $750,000 in order to gain control, by either buying up outstanding shares or using a “shell broker” to find the existing shareholders.

Then they will promote the stock to small investors by making false and misleading statements about the company driving the price higher. Once the scam artist has sold his overvalued shares, the price plunges and the investors lose their money.

The SEC action renders the 379 companies “worthless to scam artists,” the agency said. It did not say how many other such companies exist. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)