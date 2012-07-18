FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho to pay $127.5 mln to settle SEC case over CDO
July 18, 2012

Mizuho to pay $127.5 mln to settle SEC case over CDO

July 18 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc has agreed to pay $127.5 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that its U.S. investment banking unit misled investors in a $1.6 billion collateralized debt obligation by obtaining false credit ratings.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s settlement with the Mizuho Securities USA unit calls for a $115 million civil penalty, the disgorgement of $10 million of fees, and the payment of $2.5 million of interest. Mizuho did not admit or deny the SEC charges in agreeing to settle.

The SEC said it also settled proceedings against three former Mizuho employees responsible for the Delphinus CDO 2007-1 transaction. They are Alexander Rekeda, who led the group that structured the CDO; Xavier Capdepon, who modeled the CDO for rating agencies; and Gwen Snorteland, the transaction manager responsible for structuring and closing the CDO.

