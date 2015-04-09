SEC charges Molex, former executive in accounting case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Thursday charged a former accounting officer at the Japanese unit of Molex Inc with accounting fraud, saying he concealed massive trading losses through undisclosed and unauthorized loans.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Katsuichi Fusamae agreed to settle the charges, admit to wrongdoing and accept a permanent bar from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Potential monetary penalties would be determined by a court at a later date.

The SEC also separately reached a settlement with Lisle, Illinois-based Molex, which was acquired by Koch Industries in 2013, over charges of filing inaccurate financial statements, books and records violations, and failing to have proper internal accounting controls.

The SEC said Fusamae engaged in unauthorized equity trading that led to $110 million in losses and used unauthorized loans to hide the losses by replenishing account balances.

A spokeswoman for Koch Industries and an attorney for Molex could not be immediate reached, and there is no defense counsel for Fusamae, the SEC said.

Reuters could not immediately locate contact information for Fusamae.

Once the scheme was uncovered, the SEC said, the company had to restate results in 2010 and recognize $201.9 million in cumulative net losses.