US SEC to partly lift moratorium on actively-managed ETFs-source

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is partially lifting its almost three-year moratorium on accepting applications for actively-managed exchange-traded funds, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The agency will continue to hold off on approving applications for leveraged and inverse ETFs, said the source, who declined to be identified because the person is not authorized to speak to the press.

An SEC spokesman could not provide immediate comment.