US charges ex-Morgan Stanley executive for fraud
April 25, 2012

US charges ex-Morgan Stanley executive for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged a former Morgan Stanley executive with fraud in connection with real estate investments in China.

Morgan Stanley’s former managing director in its real estate investment and fund advisory business, Garth Peterson, secretly acquired millions of dollars worth of real estate investments for himself and an influential Chinese official, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The Justice Department filed related criminal charges, the SEC said.

