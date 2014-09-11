FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&T Bank unit to pay $18.5 mln to settle SEC accounting violations
September 11, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

M&T Bank unit to pay $18.5 mln to settle SEC accounting violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A Delaware bank that is now owned by M&T Bank will pay $18.5 million to settle civil charges over allegations it failed to report the true volume of overdue loans during the financial crisis.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Wilmington Trust Company is settling the case without admitting or denying the findings.

Wilmington Trust was acquired by M&T Bank in 2011. The SEC’s allegations center on omitted financial disclosures dating back to 2009 and 2010. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

