U.S. SEC charges 71 muni issuers for misleading investors

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 71 municipal bond issuers, including the states of Hawaii and Minnesota, as well as related entities, for using offering documents that misled investors, the agency said on Wednesday.

The actions, brought under an SEC initiative that encouraged municipal bond issuers to self-report certain violations, involved conduct that occurred between 2011 and 2014, the SEC said.

All of the entities involved settled with the SEC without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, the agency said.

Spokespeople for state finance departments in Minnesota and Hawaii, where it was outside normal business hours, could not be reached immediately for comment.

The action covers a wide range of other issuers and entities, including the Ohio State University, the city of Memphis, the town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and the Delaware Transportation Authority, according to the SEC.