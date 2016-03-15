FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal advisor hit with first-ever charge for fiduciary breach
March 15, 2016

U.S. municipal advisor hit with first-ever charge for fiduciary breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday said they charged a Kansas-based advisory firm with breach of fiduciary duty for failing to disclose its role with an underwriter on municipal bonds, the first-ever such case under new 2010 Dodd-Frank rules.

Central States Capital Markets, CEO John Stepp and employees Mark Detter and David Malone settled the allegations without admitting or denying findings. The firm will pay $289,827.80 in disgorgement and interest and an $85,000 civil penalty.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined Detter $25,000 and barred him from the financial services industry for at least two years. Malone was fined $20,000 and agreed to a one-year bar, and Stepp will pay a $17,500 penalty and is suspended for six months from acting as a supervisor for any broker-dealer, investment adviser or municipal advisor. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
