FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC strikes deal with Chicago suburb of Harvey over bond fraud
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC strikes deal with Chicago suburb of Harvey over bond fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Chicago suburb of Harvey has agreed to settle civil charges stemming from allegations that it had fraudulently marketed its municipal bonds to investors, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The settlement, made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, comes after the SEC took the unusual step over the summer of obtaining a restraining order against the city’s planned bond sale.

Under the terms of the deal, Harvey officials will be required to obtain an independent consultant and undergo an audit, and they will face certain restrictions on selling new debt. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.