UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC approves long-awaited municipal adviser rule

* Rule would exempt elected, appointed officials

* Underwriting not considered advising

* Narrower definition should allay concerns of bond market

* Registration starts July 1

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday a long-awaited rule to bring the financial advisers of municipalities under federal oversight, saying appointed and elected officials of local governments were exempt from its requirements.

The exemption should allay bond market concerns that the regulation of municipal advisers required under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law would cast too wide a net and force officials and volunteers with only tertiary involvement in financial decisions of cities, counties, authorities and non-profit organizations to comply with complicated securities law.

Dodd-Frank calls for municipal advisers to register with the federal government and adhere to a fiduciary standard in which the municipalities’ interests come first.

The SEC’s initial proposed definition of who had to register was universally criticized as too broad when it was released more than two years ago, spawning more than 1,000 public comment letters.

Brokers, dealers, issuers and even the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market that the SEC enforces, said it could make selling debt impossible for small issuers. But the SEC was concerned that a narrow definition would create loopholes.

The final definition will apply to people who provide advice to a municipal entity regarding the issuance of municipal securities, including the structure, timing, and terms of transactions. It also encompasses those who advise municipalities on entering into swaps and investing the proceeds of a sale in derivatives.

The SEC also narrowed the term “investment strategies” to apply only to the investment of proceeds from bond sales rather than to all public funds.

Advisers will begin formally registering under the final rule on July 1, 2014.

An interim placeholder rule set to expire on Sept. 30 will be extended until then. According to SEC officials, 1,100 firms have registered under the temporary rule. Its compliance office is presently conducting some examinations of municipal advisers. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will be in charge of examining advisers who are also broker-dealers.

“In the wake of the financial crisis, many municipalities suffered significant losses from complex derivatives and other financial transactions. They entered into these transactions, in many cases, after receiving advice from a group of largely unregulated intermediaries known as ‘municipal advisers,'” said SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a political independent, before the vote.

Noting advisers were not required to comply with standards of conduct, meet any training requirements, or disclose potential conflicts of interest, White added: “The investors in this market were largely left unprotected from these risks, and suffered losses when municipalities went bankrupt or were otherwise unable to meet their obligations.”

The definition is guided more by people’s activities than roles or job titles, John Cross, head of the SEC municipal bond unit, said before the vote. For example, brokers or dealers would not have to register their advisory activities during the time they serve as underwriters on issues. But they would have to register if they provided advice on the investments of proceeds after the deal, because that type of advice is outside the scope of typical underwriting activities.

The MSRB had released multiple draft rules on professional conduct and qualification examination requirements in 2011 that it shelved when the SEC pulled its proposal. In a statement on Wednesday the board, which is made up of advisers, bankers and issuers, said it planned to inform advisers of its next steps and to re-examine the rules it suspended and possibly revise them in light of the new definition.

COMMISSIONER CONCERNS

During the pre-vote discussion, new Republican commissioner Michael Piwowar spoke sternly about the approval process, saying he needed more time to review the rule, which spans 800 pages, given he had been in his post only 34 days.

“My repeated requests to defer today’s vote, even for a handful of days, were denied. The inflexibility in the date of this meeting is particularly frustrating, particularly given that it has been 1,155 days since the enactment of the Dodd-Frank Act and 1,113 days since the commission adopted the interim temporary municipal adviser rule,” he said.

Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein was disappointed that the final rule did not require firms to certify they had provided training and reviewed operations to make sure they are complying with the law.

“I believe any costs related to self-certification are outweighed by the public interest,” she said.