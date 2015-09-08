U.S. charges ex-Nomura mortgage bond traders for defrauding investors

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged three former traders at Nomura Holdings Inc with misleading investors by lying about mortgage bond prices after the financial crisis.

Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins, and Tyler Peters, who had worked for Nomura since 2009, were charged in an indictment filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, with counts including securities and wire fraud.

“This indictment alleges that, for several years, these three defendants handsomely profited by repeatedly lying to Nomura’s customers in violation of federal law,” Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said in a statement.

Shapiro, 41, Gramins, 33, and Peters, 32, were expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Attorneys for Gramins, the former executive director of Nomura’s residential mortgage-backed securities desk, and Peters, a former vice president, indicated their clients would plead not guilty.

A lawyer for Shapiro, a former managing director, did not respond to requests for comment. Nomura declined comment.

The case marked the latest enforcement action by federal prosecutors in Connecticut against traders accused of cheating their customers on prices of mortgage-backed securities.

But it came after a federal appellate panel during oral arguments in May expressed discomfort with the legal theory underlying the prosecutors’ first conviction in that probe.

In that case, former Jefferies Group Inc managing director Jesse Litvak was found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to two years in prison.

“It’s reprehensible that they are proceeding when they know full well that their legal theory is in doubt,” Marc Mukasey, Gramins’ lawyers, said.

According to the indictment, Shapiro, Gramins and Peters joined Nomura in 2009 after working at Lehman Brothers and oversaw the expansion of mortgage-bond trading at the bank.

Prosecutors said during that time, the traders conspired to defraud customers to generate millions of dollars in additional revenue for Nomura.

Prosecutors said the trio fraudulently inflated and deflated the prices at which Nomura could buy or sell mortgage bonds to induce customers to either pay higher prices or sell them for cheaper.

The indictment said the three men trained their subordinates to lie to customers and created fake third parties to increase their profits.

In addition to the indictment, the traders face civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. prosecutors are meanwhile continuing to investigate “corrupt practices” in the mortgage bond market, Daly said. In a similar case, a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc bond trader, Matthew Katke, pleaded guilty in March.

The case is U.S. v. Shapiro, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155.