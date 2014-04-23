FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Nvidia manager settles SEC charges that he shared illegal tips
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Nvidia manager settles SEC charges that he shared illegal tips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - A former accounting manager for Nvidia Corp will pay $30,000 to settle civil charges that he shared confidential tips that were used by hedge funds to reap millions in illegal insider-trading, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

Chris Choi is settling without admitting or denying the charges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Choi of San Jose, California is the 45th defendant to be charged, as part of an ongoing probe into the activities of expert networks.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.