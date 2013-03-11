FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oppenheimer units to pay $2.8 mln to settle US SEC civil charges
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Oppenheimer units to pay $2.8 mln to settle US SEC civil charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Two investment units at Oppenheimer & Co will pay more than $2.8 million to settle charges that they misled investors about the performance and policies of a private equity fund they manage, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The agency said Oppenheimer Asset Management and Oppenheimer Alternative Investment Management sent out misleading quarterly reports and marketing material that claimed the fund’s holdings were valued “based on the underlying managers’ estimated values.” The SEC alleged the portfolio manager valued the fund’s biggest investment at a significant markup from the underlying managers’ estimated value.

Oppenheimer settled the matter with the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations. The SEC said the office of the Massachusetts attorney general filed a related action on Monday and levied an additional penalty of $132,421.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.