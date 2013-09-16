FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC monitoring situation with options trading halt
September 16, 2013

US SEC monitoring situation with options trading halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators said Monday they were monitoring the situation after at least four major options exchanges halted trading due to a glitch with the system that disseminates options price quotes.

“As is our practice, we are monitoring developments and discussing them with market participants as appropriate,” Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester said.

Among the exchanges that had halted options trading were Nasdaq OMX Group Inc’s PHLX, Miami Options Exchange, CBOE Holdings Inc and the C2 electronic exchange.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

