Oz Management to pay $4.25 mln to settle with U.S. SEC over data errors
July 14, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Oz Management to pay $4.25 mln to settle with U.S. SEC over data errors

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Oz Management LP, an adviser for numerous Och-Ziff funds, has agreed to admit to wrongdoing and pay a $4.25 million penalty to settle civil charges that it provided inaccurate trade data to four prime brokers, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm’s errors caused inaccuracies not only in the brokers’ books, but also in various records and data provided to the SEC in investigations.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham

