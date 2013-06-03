FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PACCAR settles U.S. SEC charges over accounting deficiencies
June 3, 2013 / 6:16 PM / in 4 years

PACCAR settles U.S. SEC charges over accounting deficiencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Commercial truck manufacturer PACCAR , based in Washington state, will pay a $225,000 penalty to settle civil charges alleging that accounting deficiencies left investors in the dark during the financial crisis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The SEC’s lawsuit, filed in a federal court in the Western District of Washington at Seattle, alleges that PACCAR’s internal controls were ineffective and kept the company from complying with a variety of accounting rules.

The company’s subsidiary, PACCAR Financial Corp, was also charged in connection with the accounting problems. Both the parent company and the subsidiary agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings.

