UPDATE 1-PACCAR settles SEC charges over accounting deficiencies

By Sarah N. Lynch

June 3 (Reuters) - Commercial truck manufacturer PACCAR will pay a $225,000 penalty to settle civil charges alleging that accounting deficiencies left investors in the dark during the financial crisis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The SEC’s lawsuit, filed in a federal court in the Western District of Washington at Seattle, alleges that PACCAR’s internal controls were ineffective and kept the company from complying with a variety of accounting rules.

The company’s financing subsidiary, PACCAR Financial Corp, was also charged in connection with the accounting problems.

The SEC said PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, did not properly report the results of its aftermarket parts business separately from its truck sales, and the company and its financing unit did not give investors enough information about its loans and leases.

Both the parent company and the subsidiary agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings. The settlement is subject to court approval.

“We cooperated fully with the SEC in the investigation of these matters,” said Robert Christensen, the company’s chief financial officer. “The company has enhanced its segment reporting and implemented additional procedures for its finance business. There were no changes to the company’s net profit as a result of the review.”

Although the SEC’s charges against PACCAR represent a financial crisis legacy case, it comes at a time when the agency’s Enforcement Division is stepping up its scrutiny of accounting problems at public companies - an area that has not received as much attention by regulators over the past few years.

In this case, the SEC said the accounting problems at PACCAR occurred from 2008 through the third quarter of 2012.

In one instance, the SEC said, PACCAR’s 2009 annual report told investors it had $68 million in income before taxes for its truck segment. But documents reviewed by senior company executives showed the truck business had a $474 million loss and its parts business had a $542 million profit, resulting in the $68 million figure.

The company also allegedly failed to maintain proper books and records on its impaired loans and leases, leading it to understate the amount of its impaired receivables.

The SEC’s complaint does not name the auditor who reviewed the company’s books for compliance with accounting rules and internal controls over financial reporting.

PACCAR’s public financial filings show that Ernst & Young served as its independent auditor during the years cited in the SEC’s complaint.

A spokesperson for Ernst & Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.