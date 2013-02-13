FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC prepared to tackle possible PCAOB budget cuts -Walter
February 13, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

U.S. SEC prepared to tackle possible PCAOB budget cuts -Walter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Elisse Walter said Wednesday her agency is prepared to work with the country’s top audit watchdog should automatic and drastic budget cuts known as “sequestration” take effect in March.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a nonprofit corporation, would face a potential $18 million cut to its budget if sequestration took effect, according to a White House budget document released last year. The PCAOB does not receive any congressional appropriations, funding its budget through fees on public companies and brokers.

“I would expect that in the event that sequestration occurs and the PCAOB’s 2013 budget is indeed affected, the PCAOB will work with the Commission and Commission staff as appropriate regarding implementation of sequestration,” Walter said.

