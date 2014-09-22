FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity adviser settles SEC charges over expense allocations
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

Private equity adviser settles SEC charges over expense allocations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A New York-based private equity advisory firm will pay $2.3 million to settle civil charges that it breached its fiduciary duty to two funds by improperly allocating certain expenses in their company portfolios, U.S. regulators said Monday.

Lincolnshire agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC’s charges against Lincolnshire Management come at a time when the regulator is ramping up its oversight of the private equity sector, which is new to SEC oversight.

The SEC has publicly raised alarm bells about widespread problems at private equity advisers surrounding the allocation of expenses, hidden fees and concerns with valuations and marketing. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.