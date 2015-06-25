FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC chair says agency will propose 'universal proxy ballot' rules
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

US SEC chair says agency will propose 'universal proxy ballot' rules

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is working to propose new rules to simplify the voting process for contested corporate board elections by permitting the use of so-called “universal proxy ballots,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.

In prepared remarks for a speech in Chicago, White said she has directed staff to draft recommendations for new rules amid concerns that shareholders do not have a “sufficient range of choice” when they vote in contested company elections.

Under current SEC rules, in contested elections shareholders are not able to freely select nominees from each side’s slate of candidates unless they attend the meetings in person. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

