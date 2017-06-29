June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc
and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto
Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported.
The SEC's staff has recommended the agency file an
enforcement action against Barclays' Luis Alfaro and James Henn
for alleged violation of fair dealing rules for their roles in
the island's debt sales, Bloomberg reported, citing records
filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. bloom.bg/2sj2ws8
SEC staff also suggested sanctioning Morgan Stanley's
Charles Visconsi, the co-head of public finance, and his former
colleague Jorge Irizarry, in connection with disclosures Puerto
Rico made in documents circulated to investors, according to
FINRA records.
Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday
that it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of
the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a
proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.
Barclays, Morgan Stanley and the SEC were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)