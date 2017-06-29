June 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc
and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto
Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
According to records filed with FINRA, the SEC's staff has
recommended the agency file an enforcement action against
Barclays' Luis Alfaro and James Henn for alleged violation of
fair dealing rules for their roles in the island's debt sales.
The SEC staff suggested that Henn, who has worked at
Barclays since 2008, and Alfaro, who worked at First Bank Puerto
Rico Securities before moving to Barclays in 2013, allegedly
violated securities and municipal bond rules on fraud, deception
and misrepresentation during the sale of Puerto Rico bonds.
The SEC staff also suggested sanctioning Morgan Stanley's
Charles Visconsi, the co-head of public finance, and his former
colleague Jorge Irizarry, in connection with disclosures Puerto
Rico made in documents circulated to investors, according to
FINRA records.
Barclays, Morgan Stanley and the SEC were not immediately
available for comment. Reuters could not obtain contact
information for Alfaro, Henn and Visconsi.
Bloomberg earlier reported on the allegations on the
bankers.
Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday
that it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of
the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a
proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.
(Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)