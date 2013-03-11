FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2013

SEC charges Ranieri Partners over investment solicitations

March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said private equity firm Ranieri Partners LLC has agreed to pay $375,000 to settle charges that it employed an unregistered consultant to help solicit more than $500 million of investments for its funds.

Donald Phillips, a senior managing director for Ranieri, agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty, while the consultant William Stephens agreed to a bar from the securities industry, the SEC said. None of the defendants admitted or denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

