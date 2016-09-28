FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC to expand rules for too-big-to-fail clearing houses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it would adopt rules to strengthen the regulatory framework for clearing agencies deemed systematically important or that are involved in complex transactions, such as security-based swaps.

Clearing agencies act as a middleman between the parties to securities transactions by ensuring the smooth transfer of funds and securities and in some cases serve as a backstop in case a brokerage defaults. (Reporting by John McCrank)

