9 months ago
U.S. SEC approves Consolidated Audit Trail for securities markets
November 15, 2016

U.S. SEC approves Consolidated Audit Trail for securities markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a massive stock and options trading information database, prompted by the 2010 "flash crash," in hopes it would help regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.

The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail establishes a regulatory central database for every trade order, execution, modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July 2012. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
