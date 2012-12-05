FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC says trading and markets head, general counsel to depart
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

SEC says trading and markets head, general counsel to depart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that two more major regulators will be leaving the agency.

The SEC said Robert Cook, the director of the Trading and Markets Division, and Mark Cahn, the agency’s general counsel, will be departing.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the third and fourth major resignations at the SEC in less than two weeks. SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said last week that she will step down on Dec. 14. The SEC announced on Tuesday that Corporation Finance Director Meredith Cross was also leaving.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.