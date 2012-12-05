SEC says trading and markets head, general counsel to depart

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that two more major regulators will be leaving the agency.

The SEC said Robert Cook, the director of the Trading and Markets Division, and Mark Cahn, the agency’s general counsel, will be departing.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the third and fourth major resignations at the SEC in less than two weeks. SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said last week that she will step down on Dec. 14. The SEC announced on Tuesday that Corporation Finance Director Meredith Cross was also leaving.