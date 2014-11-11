Two Republican SEC members blast SAC insider trading victims' fund

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Two Republican members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lambasted plans to compensate victims of an insider trading scandal at a unit of the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisers, calling it nothing more than a windfall for class-action lawyers.

In an unusual move, SEC Commissioners Daniel Gallagher and Michael Piwowar announced their dissent for the $602 million fund in an op-ed item in the Wall Street Journal posted late Monday evening that appeared in Tuesday's print edition. (on.wsj.com/1wga7Oa)

Typically, such opinions are posted directly on the SEC’s website, or in some cases, not widely publicized.

“In this case, it will be incredibly difficult and expensive to identify and compensate the victims,” they wrote. “In fact, it may not be possible to know who was harmed. The only guaranteed winners will be administrators who distribute the fair fund and class-action lawyers who will take a significant cut of any funds paid to their clients.”

They also accused class-action lawyers of launching an “unprecedented lobbying campaign” to approve the creation of the fund.

On Oct. 30, Reuters reported that a majority of the SEC’s commissioners had approved the creation of a fair fund, after an attorney for harmed investors revealed it in an interview.

The exact date of the vote to create the fund by the five commissioners at the SEC is not clear.

CR Intrinsic, the division of SAC that settled with the SEC over civil insider-trading allegations in March 2013, agreed to pay $602 million after former portfolio manager Matthew Martoma was caught trading two drug stocks in July 2008 based on secret tips.

SAC has since changed its name to Point 72 Asset Management.

If the arrangement is approved by a federal judge, investors who traded shares of those two drug stocks could try to claim money from what one researcher at the Emory University School of Law called the largest-ever fair fund for an insider-trading case.

The SEC is expected to formally file a motion in court to create the fair fund on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; additional reporting by Emily Flitter and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)