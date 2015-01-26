FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge approves request to create SAC insider trading victims' fund
#Funds News
January 26, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Judge approves request to create SAC insider trading victims' fund

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has granted a request by securities regulators to create a $602 million fund to compensate victims of insider trading at a unit of the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors.

In an order dated Jan. 23 that was made public late on Monday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero for the Southern District of New York agreed to the creation of a “fair fund” and appointed a California-based accounting firm to serve as the fund’s tax administrator.

The judge’s decision was widely anticipated after a majority of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s five members voted behind closed doors last fall to seek court approval to create the fund.

The SEC approved it in a split vote, with the agency’s two Republican commissioners dissenting over concerns it might create a windfall for class action attorneys.

A fair fund is a fund created by the SEC to disburse wrongfully gained profits and fines collected to investors who were defrauded. One researcher at Emory University found that of all the fair funds ever created by the SEC to compensate insider-trading victims, this will be the largest in history.

The creation of the fund comes after CR Intrinsic, a unit of SAC, settled with the SEC in March 2013 after former portfolio manager Mathew Martoma was caught trading two drug stocks in July 2008 based on secret tips.

SAC has since changed its name to Point 72 Asset Management. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Nate Raymond; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
