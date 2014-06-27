FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC Capital to move to smaller, family-based office in accord with SEC
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 27, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

SAC Capital to move to smaller, family-based office in accord with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Steven A. Cohen’s hedge fund SAC Capital and several affiliates reached a deal with U.S. securities regulators on Friday to wind down their operations and transition into a smaller, family-based business, according to a regulatory filing.

The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission was widely anticipated. It comes after SAC Capital and several other units pleaded guilty to criminal charges of wire fraud and securities fraud last year.

As part of the settlement with the SEC, Cohen’s hedge fund must de-register as an investment adviser before June 30. The settlement also limits Cohen’s involvement in managing the money. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.