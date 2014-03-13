FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-analyst at SAC affiliate settles SEC insider charges
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-analyst at SAC affiliate settles SEC insider charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A former analyst affiliated with billionaire Steven Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors LP has agreed to pay more than $203,000 and be banned from the securities industry to settle insider trading charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ronald Dennis, who worked at SAC’s CR Intrinsic Investors unit, was accused of enabling SAC and CR hedge funds in 2008 and 2009 to generate about $3.8 million of illegal profits and avoided losses in Dell Inc and Foundry Networks Inc based on inside information he had received about the companies.

Dennis did not admit or deny the allegations in the SEC’s civil lawsuit.

His lawyer, Lawrence Gerschwer, had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.