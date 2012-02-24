Schapiro touts U.S. SEC oversight in IPO approvals

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not shy away from asking companies to make key changes to their financial disclosures or governing bylaws to protect investors, Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Friday.

Speaking at the Practising Law Institute’s annual SEC Speaks conference, Schapiro lauded the agency’s Corporation Finance Division for aggressively intervening during the initial public offering approval process when companies had questionable accounting practices or tried to put shareholders at a disadvantage.

“In reviewing the most recent wave of IPOs, Corp Fin quickly stopped problematic revenue recognition practices,” Schapiro said. “And they halted the use of misleading non-GAAP measures before these practices -- prevalent during the tech bubble of the 90s -- could take root again.”

She said the division also had challenged a mandatory arbitration provision included in a company’s IPO documents. “Disclosure teams acted swiftly when the right of investors to have their day in court was threatened,” she said.

Schapiro did not identify any companies. But her comments were referring to two recent incidents in which the SEC asked private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and daily-deals website Groupon Inc to make key changes during the approval process for their initial public offerings.

Earlier this year, Carlyle Group had tried to include a controversial provision that would have forced shareholders to resolve claims through arbitration rather than through individual or class-action lawsuits.

Carlyle Group later dropped the effort, after talks with the SEC and other interested parties.

Late last year, the SEC also scrutinized Groupon’s financial disclosures, including a metric that excludes marketing and other expenses from profit calculations.

The SEC review led to Groupon putting its IPO on hold for a few weeks, and the company was forced to change its accounting twice.