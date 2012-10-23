Schapiro: not considered career move beyond U.S. SEC

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Top U.S. securities regulator Mary Schapiro said on Tuesday she had not thought about career moves beyond her current term at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I love what I do. I love the agency. I haven’t really thought about beyond my term, which ends in June 2014,” Schapiro, chairman of the SEC, said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference. She was asked whether she would consider another term if President Barack Obama were reelected.