Schapiro: not considered career move beyond U.S. SEC
#Funds News
October 23, 2012

Schapiro: not considered career move beyond U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Top U.S. securities regulator Mary Schapiro said on Tuesday she had not thought about career moves beyond her current term at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I love what I do. I love the agency. I haven’t really thought about beyond my term, which ends in June 2014,” Schapiro, chairman of the SEC, said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference. She was asked whether she would consider another term if President Barack Obama were reelected.

