SEC steps up scrutiny of pre-IPO stock trading

By Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 (Reuters) - Market regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of trading in stocks of private companies and are negotiating a settlement with SharesPost, one of the leading platforms for the sale of stock in non-public companies.

The staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has determined that SharesPost, based in San Bruno, California, should have been registered as a broker-dealer before connecting private buyers with ex-employees and other sellers, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

SharesPost declined to comment but had previously confirmed that it received a request for information from the SEC. Facebook, which helped fuel the boom in pre-IPO trading, noted in its draft public stock prospectus that it had also been contacted.

SharesPost did register as a broker-dealer late last year and will not have to remap the way it does business, the person said. The settlement is likely to be filed concurrently with a complaint from the agency, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Separately, records on file with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority show that the staff plans to bring enforcement actions against two current executives at New York-based Felix Investments and one former executive. Felix has been among those buying private stock in Facebook and other companies and reselling stakes to institutional buyers and wealthy individuals.

Felix representative Frank Mazzola has received a so-called Wells notice indicating planned enforcement action both from the SEC and from Finra, the self-regulating body for Wall Street firms, according to records on file at Finra. Mazzola drew media attention after sending emails to clients touting the prospects for Facebook and Twitter.

In a recent interview, Mazzola said he hoped to resolve the SEC inquiry.

Finra has also sent Wells notices to Felix representative Emilio DiSanluciano and former executive William Barkow, records show. Neither man responded to requests for comment, though their filings say they believe they acted appropriately.

The looming proceedings come more than a year after the SEC began looking into trading of shares by employees, former employees and early investors in hot companies. Overall, the volume of transactions in such stocks jumped to more than $9 billion last year, nearly double from 2010, according to Nyppex.

The inquiry reflects concern that investors are not getting the information they need to make informed decisions and that some transactions may have been too broadly promoted by firms that are taking commissions and fees on the investments.

Other companies have been contacted in the probe as well, including New York-based SecondMarket.

But that company said Monday that it abided by SEC regulations.

“SecondMarket is not the subject of an SEC inquiry,” said company spokesman Mark Murphy.

“For the secondary market to continue to prosper, it’s important that all market participants act honestly and follow the rules.”