UPDATE 3-China-focused fund manager settles with U.S. SEC

By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - A hedge fund manager known for his bullish bets on Chinese companies and two of his firms agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle charges by U.S. securities regulators that he traded on inside information and misled investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said Peter Siris, who consults for Chinese companies seeking to tap U.S. capital markets, also solicited investors for his China-focused funds without disclosing his extensive involvement with certain companies.

Most of the SEC’s charges revolve around Siris’ work for China Yingxia International, a company that collapsed in 2009 amid reports that its chief executive had committed fraud.

Siris, an author who has written frequently about the money to be made in Chinese stocks, resolved the SEC lawsuit without admitting or denying the allegations. He declined further comment.

The settlement with Siris and his firms, Guerrilla Capital Management and Hua Mei 21st Century, is part of an ongoing crackdown by U.S. securities regulators on Chinese companies that go public in the United States, often by merging with shell companies. Dozens of such companies have disclosed auditor resignations or bookkeeping irregularities.

In earlier cases, the SEC has gone after the companies for misleading investors and gone to court to obtain their auditors’ work papers. Th is is the first time it has cha rged a consultant or hed ge fund as part of its crackdown.

BULLISH FROM THE START

Siris has been bullish on Chinese shares from the start. In 2006, he touted Chinese stocks as a good investment during an appearance at the annual Reuters Investment Summit, but cautioned that such stocks were rife with fraud.

“A lot of these people coming over and selling these stocks to investors have really not done their due diligence and do not care to do their due diligence,” he said at the summit.

In 2008, Siris recommended some of the stocks that the SEC now claims he and his company traded illegally. He said in one newspaper column he had visited many of the companies’ facilities, including China Yingxia, and said they adhered to U.S accounting rules and regularly submitted documentation to the SEC.

Siris had around $160 million under management at the end of 2010, the SEC said.

DETAILED COMPLAINT

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the SEC detailed how Siris first became involved with China Yingxia, a nutritional foods company, during a road show in 2007.

He went on to help the company with everything from drafting press releases and SEC filings to helping hire its chief financial officer, according to the complaint.

But the extent of his activities were not disclosed to his funds’ investors, the SEC said. And as the company started facing trouble, the SEC alleged that Siris resorted to insider-trading.

In one case, the agency said, he sold shares after China Yingxia’s chief executive wrote him a letter in which she admitted to illegal activities.

Soon after, Siris wrote to his investors telling them about the CEO’s illegal fundraising and saying he still felt there “is reason to believe a restructuring can be achieved.” He wrote the newsletter at around the time the company collapsed, the SEC said.

RELATED LAWSUITS

The SEC also brought related lawsuits on Monday against investor relations firm Alliance Advisors LLC, its founder, and four other individuals over work they performed for China Yingxia.

Alliance and its founder, Alan Sheinwald, helped the company raise $10.7 million without being authorized to do so, the SEC said.

The SEC also sued China Yingxia’s former finance chief, Ren Hu, for lying to auditors and other charges, and sued three other individuals on charges of selling securities without being registered to do so.

Lawyers for Alliance, Sheinwald and Hu did not respond to requests for comment. The other three individuals named in the lawsuit settled the SEC allegations and agreed to penalties but did not admit or deny the charges, the agency said.