FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Wesson settles SEC charges over payments for firearm sales
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Smith & Wesson settles SEC charges over payments for firearm sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that employees and representatives made improper payments to foreign officials when trying to win contracts to supply firearms to military and law enforcement overseas.

The SEC on Monday said the settlement calls for Smith & Wesson to pay a $1.91 million penalty, give up $107,852 of illegal profit, and pay $21,040 in interest. It said the firearms manufacturer did not admit or deny its findings in agreeing to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.