Trader to pay $5.2 mln to settle Smithfield insider-trading case
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Trader to pay $5.2 mln to settle Smithfield insider-trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Thailand-based trader will pay $5.2 million to settle civil charges that he traded on nonpublic information ahead of a public announcement about the proposed acquisition of Smithfield Foods by China-based Shuanghui International Holdings, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Matthew Kennelly, the U.S. district judge for the Northern District court in Illinois, approved the settlement between the SEC and trader Badin Rungruangnavarat.

Rungruangnavarat neither admitted nor denied the charges.

The settlement comes after the SEC in early June obtained an asset freeze on Rungruangnavarat’s brokerage account amid allegations he made more than $3 million by trading Smithfield out-of-the-money call options and single-stock futures before the announcement became public.

