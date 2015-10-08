New York trading firm to pay $1 mln to settle SEC charges over spoofing

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A New York-based proprietary trading firm and one of its co-founders will pay more than $1 million to settle civil charges alleging they engaged in a manipulative trading strategy known as “spoofing,” U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Briargate Trading LLP and co-founder Eric Oscher will pay more than $1 million to settle the charges.

Spoofing is an illegal tactic in which a trader tries to create a false appearance of market interest in a stock by placing orders and then immediately canceling them. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)