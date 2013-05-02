FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC loses its top examinations director to FINRA
May 2, 2013

US SEC loses its top examinations director to FINRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s national examination program is leaving the agency, in what marks the latest major personnel change since Mary Jo White took over as SEC chairwoman last month, the SEC said Thursday.

Carlo di Florio, who was hired more than three years ago to help revamp the agency’s examinations program in the wake of the Bernard Madoff scandal, is leaving to lead a new risk and strategy division at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

He will be replaced by Andrew Bowden, who currently serves as deputy director of the SEC’s Office of Compliance, Inspections and Examinations.

