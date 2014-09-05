FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC won't appeal court ruling on Allen Stanford fraud
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 5, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC won't appeal court ruling on Allen Stanford fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decided not to appeal a recent court decision that said victims of financier Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme were not eligible under federal law to file claims to recoup their losses, a spokesman for the regulator said on Friday.

On July 18, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. let stand a lower court ruling rejecting the SEC’s effort to force the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which oversees failed brokerages, to start court proceedings on behalf of victims of the fraud at Stanford Group Co.

The SEC decided “after very careful deliberation” not to appeal that decision, spokesman John Nester said. He said the regulator remains committed to working with the receiver for Stanford’s firm, the U.S. Department of Justice, and others to maximize recoveries for harmed investors. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.