Two states sue U.S. SEC over "Regulation A" JOBS Act rules
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Two states sue U.S. SEC over "Regulation A" JOBS Act rules

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Massachusetts and Montana have filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new “Regulation A” rules governing certain small public offerings, Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the heart of the challenge are capital-raising rules required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. The rules allow companies to raise up to $50 million from the public.

Galvin said his state and Montana are both asking a U.S. appeals court to review the SEC’s rule because they believe the agency violated congressional intent when it decided to greatly reduce states’ powers to review the deals before they are sold to the public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
