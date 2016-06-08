FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC adopts trade acknowledgment, rules for swaps
June 8, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC adopts trade acknowledgment, rules for swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said parties in swaps now must acknowledge their trades electronically within a day, and also promptly verify or dispute the terms of the swap under rules it had adopted.

“These rules will result in more accurate and timely documentation for security-based swap transactions, which is a cornerstone of effective risk management,” said the chair of the top U.S. securities regulator, Mary Jo White, in a statement. “They mark another significant step in completing the comprehensive regulatory framework for security-based swaps required by the Dodd-Frank Act.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

