SEC officials blast agency over clerical error on swaps rulemaking
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

SEC officials blast agency over clerical error on swaps rulemaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators failed to consider a comment letter from a key derivatives trade group before adopting new swaps data reporting rules last month, prompting criticism on Wednesday from the agency’s two top Republicans.

The failure to review the letter was due to an inadvertent clerical error, but in a joint statement, Securities and Exchange Commission Republican members Daniel Gallagher and Michael Piwowar said they felt the mistake warranted the need to re-open the rule for public comment.

The letter at issue had been submitted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. While that group did meet on a number of occasions with SEC staff to discuss the final rule, the SEC failed to consider the group’s formal written comments. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

