U.S. SEC to propose capital, margin rules for swap dealers

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators are poised on Wednesday to propose new rules requiring large swap dealers to hold more capital, post collateral against riskier trades and protect their customers’ money.

The proposal, by the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a key piece of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which aims to shed more light on the opaque $640 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.

It would apply to market makers like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as to firms that trade heavily in certain over-the-counter derivatives.

“The capital and margin provisions of today’s proposal will affect the economics of entering into security-based swaps that are not cleared,” said SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, in prepared remarks.

“However, as we consider today’s proposal, we must remember why we are considering these rules in the first place. We are considering these rules because a grave financial crisis - in which unregulated derivatives played a central role - imposed immense costs on the American economy, with tragic effects on American workers and families.”

The SEC is far behind compared with other federal regulators in its progress on the capital and margin rule.

The Dodd-Frank law requires banking regulators, among them the SEC and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to propose their own versions of the capital and margin rule and then coordinate them.

The SEC’s version would apply to firms dealing in securities-based swaps, such as certain credit and equity derivatives.

Banking regulators - including the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency - and the CFTC initially proposed their versions of the capital and margin rules last year.

Banking regulators re-opened the public comment period last month, however, to allow consideration of an international paper released this summer by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

The CFTC also previously re-opened the comment period on its rule.

The SEC’s proposed capital rule is largely modeled after capital rules in place today for securities broker-dealers.

The rules would distinguish between broker-dealers dually registered as swap dealers, and stand-alone swap dealers, according to an SEC fact sheet.

The SEC said its proposals would establish a fixed dollar minimum as well as a ratio requirement equal to 8 percent of the margin required for cleared and non-cleared security-based swaps.

The agency is also proposing to spare companies known as “end-users” that rely on swaps to hedge their risks from having to post margin.