US SEC set to debate rule governing waiver process for swap dealing firms

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The debate over granting waivers to law breakers will take a new turn on Wednesday, when U.S. securities regulators will propose a process that would permit swap dealers to do business with people with a history of regulatory violations.

At issue is a plan that would permit large swap-dealing banks like Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley to petition the SEC for waivers so they can employ or do business with individuals who have criminal convictions or were found liable for civil violations, such as fraud.

The issue of granting waivers has been controversial at the SEC since last year, when Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein started questioning whether the agency was too often granting waivers to big banks that break the law.

Such waivers permit them to continue normal business operations, even if they have been convicted of a crime or found liable for civil fraud.

In some cases, companies or individuals who break the law are automatically disqualified from engaging in certain activities, such as private capital-raising, unless the SEC grants them an exception.

The SEC’s plan aims to address a measure in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which gives the SEC new powers to police over-the-counter swaps that derive their underlying value from equity or debt products.

Large dealers must register with the SEC and abide by rules on capital, margins and business conduct.

The law states that dealers or major traders are prohibited from employing or doing business with staffers who are statutorily “disqualified” from participating in the securities industry due to prior misconduct.

However, the law gives the SEC wiggle room to grant exemptions.

Under the SEC’s plan, dealers will get a temporary, 30-day exclusion to permit them to keep working with disqualified people. They can also apply for a permanent exception.

Separately on Wednesday, the SEC is expected to adopt long-awaited rules requiring dealers to register with the agency.

However, the rules would not kick in until the agency completes other swaps rules in areas including capital, margin and segregation.

SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said in prepared remarks he plans to support both the proposal and final rules on swaps, but lamented the delays in getting everything implemented. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)